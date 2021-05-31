El Micro Ondas Rock Magazine 1095

La edición 1095 del Micro Ondas Radio Show tenemos un Magazine dedicado a la música Rock en sus diferentes vertientes, con estrenos y novedades, tiempo de versiones, música del recuerdo y agenda de conciertos para el verano…
1 . Night Ranger Breakout.
2 . Trouble Tribe . Red light zone.
3 . Khymera – “The First Time.
4 . Midnite City – Crawlin’ In The Dirt.
5 . The Dead Daisies – Like No Other (Bassline)
6 . Axel Rudi Pell – Fools Game ( Michael Bolton Cover )
7 . Michael Bolton – Fools Game.
8 . Heavens edge – Rock steady.
9 . Crazy Lixx – “Break Out.
10 . Midnight Danger – Adrenaline Burst.
11 . LeBrock – Please Don’t Cry.
12 . The Alan Parsons Project- Don’t Answer Me.
13 . The Alan Parsons Project- Eye in the Sky.
14. 91 Suite . Perfect Rhyme.
