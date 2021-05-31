El Micro Ondas Rock Magazine 1095

Publicado el por
  • La edición 1095 del Micro Ondas Radio Show tenemos un Magazine dedicado a la música Rock en sus diferentes vertientes, con estrenos y novedades, tiempo de versiones, música del recuerdo y agenda de conciertos para el verano…
  • 1 . Night Ranger Breakout.
  • 2 . Trouble Tribe . Red light zone.
  • 3 . Khymera – “The First Time.
  • 4 . Midnite City – Crawlin’ In The Dirt.
  • 5 . The Dead Daisies – Like No Other (Bassline)
  • 6 . Axel Rudi Pell – Fools Game ( Michael Bolton Cover )
  • 7 . Michael Bolton – Fools Game.
  • 8 . Heavens edge – Rock steady.
  • 9 . Crazy Lixx – “Break Out.
  • 10 . Midnight Danger – Adrenaline Burst.
  • 11 . LeBrock – Please Don’t Cry.
  • 12 . The Alan Parsons Project- Don’t Answer Me.
  • 13 . The Alan Parsons Project- Eye in the Sky.
  • 14. 91 Suite . Perfect Rhyme.
  • Disfruta de la mejor música Rock, si te gusta comparte y suscríbete al canal, déjanos tus comentario peticiones o sugerencias, gracias por estar ahí, Bye.
  • Ir a descargar

Responder

Introduce tus datos o haz clic en un icono para iniciar sesión:

Gravatar
Logo de WordPress.com

Estás comentando usando tu cuenta de WordPress.com. Cerrar sesión /  Cambiar )

Google photo

Estás comentando usando tu cuenta de Google. Cerrar sesión /  Cambiar )

Imagen de Twitter

Estás comentando usando tu cuenta de Twitter. Cerrar sesión /  Cambiar )

Foto de Facebook

Estás comentando usando tu cuenta de Facebook. Cerrar sesión /  Cambiar )

Cancelar

Conectando a %s