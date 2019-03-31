El Micro Ondas Toto Legend 1014

Publicado el por

En esta edición del Micro Ondas hacemos un repaso por los 14 álbumes de estudio de Toto una de las grandes bandas de todos los tiempos desde 1978 hasta XIV:
TEMA 1- TOTO -Runing out of time.
” 2- ” -Goodbye girld.
” 3 – ” – San Georgy and the dragon.
” 4 – ” – English eye.
” 5- · – Lovers in the night.
” 6 – ” -Changed of heart.
” 7 – ” -Till the end.
” 8 – ” – Straight for the heart.
” 9 – ” – Dont chain my heart.
” 10 – ” – Drag him to the roof.
” 11 – ” – Going home.
” 12 – ” – Mad about you.
” 13 – ” – Cloud you belove.

dale al play y disfruta de una de las bandas más influyentes de todos lo tiempos…

