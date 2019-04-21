El Micro Ondas Swedish Rock Invasion Now & Then 1016

En esta edición 1016 del Micro ondas, tenemos un programa dedicado al Rock Sueco, (Swedish Rock Invasion Now & Then ) con bandas del presente y del pasado escuchamos a…

1- Europe – Rock the night.

2 – Talisman – Day by day.

3 – Marc Quee – Queen of the night.

4 – Peo Pettersson – Two strong arms.

5 – Yngwie J. Malmsteen – Now is the time.

6 – Roxette – Fading like a flower.

7 – Masquerade – Gimme all your love.

8 – Work of art – Why do I-

9 – Eclipse – Vertigo. – W.e.t. – One love.

10 – W.E.T – One love.

11 – HEAT – Bastard of society.

12 – Swedish Funk Connection – Stay away from the dark.

13 – The Night Flight Orchestra – Pretty thing closing in.

Dale al “Play ” y disfruta del mejor Rock Sueco de todos los tiempos…