El Micro Ondas Especial Classic Rock 1026

Descripción de El Micro Ondas Especial Classic Rock Covers 1026
En la edición 1026 El Micro Ondas presenta Classic Rock Covers, con versiones de
1- NIGHTWISH- Over the hills and the far away (G.Moore)
2- SINNER- Beds are burning. ( M. OIL)
3- SAXON- Ride like the wind. (C.Cross)
4- POISON-R&R at nite (KISS)
5- J.L.TURNER- Black in black (AC/DC)
6- B.JOVI- The boys are back in town ( T.Lizzy)
7- J.S.SOTO- Hush (J.South)
8- IMPELLITERI- Since you be gone (R.Ballard )
9- R.MORATTI- Ask the lonely (Journey)
10- ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL- Route 66 (B.Troup)
11- T.NUGENT- Land of the thousand land (W.Picket)
12- L.SKYNYRD- Call me the breeze ( J. Cale)
13- THE SONICS- Money (B.Strong)
14 -Y.MALMSTEEN- Gimme gimme
Disfruta de los grandes temas en sus diferentes interpretaciones por bandas y solistas clásicos del R&R…