El Micro Ondas Especial Classic Rock 1026

Publicado el por

Descripción de El Micro Ondas Especial Classic Rock Covers 1026

En la edición 1026 El Micro Ondas presenta Classic Rock Covers, con versiones de
1- NIGHTWISH- Over the hills and the far away (G.Moore)
2- SINNER- Beds are burning. ( M. OIL)
3- SAXON- Ride like the wind. (C.Cross)
4- POISON-R&R at nite (KISS)
5- J.L.TURNER- Black in black (AC/DC)
6- B.JOVI- The boys are back in town ( T.Lizzy)
7- J.S.SOTO- Hush (J.South)
8- IMPELLITERI- Since you be gone (R.Ballard )
9- R.MORATTI- Ask the lonely (Journey)
10- ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL- Route 66 (B.Troup)
11- T.NUGENT- Land of the thousand land (W.Picket)
12- L.SKYNYRD- Call me the breeze ( J. Cale)
13- THE SONICS- Money (B.Strong)
14 -Y.MALMSTEEN- Gimme gimme
Disfruta de los grandes temas en sus diferentes interpretaciones por bandas y solistas clásicos del R&R…

Responder

Introduce tus datos o haz clic en un icono para iniciar sesión:

Gravatar
Logo de WordPress.com

Estás comentando usando tu cuenta de WordPress.com. Cerrar sesión /  Cambiar )

Google photo

Estás comentando usando tu cuenta de Google. Cerrar sesión /  Cambiar )

Imagen de Twitter

Estás comentando usando tu cuenta de Twitter. Cerrar sesión /  Cambiar )

Foto de Facebook

Estás comentando usando tu cuenta de Facebook. Cerrar sesión /  Cambiar )

Cancelar

Conectando a %s