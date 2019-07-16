El Micro Ondas Especial Classic Rock 1026

En la edición 1026 El Micro Ondas presenta Classic Rock Covers, con versiones de

1- NIGHTWISH- Over the hills and the far away (G.Moore)

2- SINNER- Beds are burning. ( M. OIL)

3- SAXON- Ride like the wind. (C.Cross)

4- POISON-R&R at nite (KISS)

5- J.L.TURNER- Black in black (AC/DC)

6- B.JOVI- The boys are back in town ( T.Lizzy)

7- J.S.SOTO- Hush (J.South)

8- IMPELLITERI- Since you be gone (R.Ballard )

9- R.MORATTI- Ask the lonely (Journey)

10- ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL- Route 66 (B.Troup)

11- T.NUGENT- Land of the thousand land (W.Picket)

12- L.SKYNYRD- Call me the breeze ( J. Cale)

13- THE SONICS- Money (B.Strong)

14 -Y.MALMSTEEN- Gimme gimme

Disfruta de los grandes temas en sus diferentes interpretaciones por bandas y solistas clásicos del R&R…