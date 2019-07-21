EL Micro Ondas Desmond Child Tribute 1027

Hola:

En esta nueva edición de “El Micro Ondas” ( 1027) rendimos homenaje a uno de los compositores más importantes de la historia de la música durante las décadas de los ’80 y ’90. Conocido como “el compositor de los famosos”, principalmente en los años ’80 lanzó bandas y solistas a los primeros lugares de las listas, debido a sus magníficas composiciones. bandas tradicionales como Kiss, Aerosmith, Scorpions y artistas solistas como Bon Jovi, Cher, Joan Jett, Bonnie Tyler, Alice Cooper, etc. contrataron los servicios de Desmond Child para relanzar sus carreras musicales y vender millones de discos nuevamente. No podemos entender el Hard Rock de los 80 sin la figura del maestro Desmond Child: “Gracias por toda la buena música que escribiste”

Hi:

In this new ” El Micro Ondas” edition we pay tribute to one of the most important composers in the history of musicg during the 80’s and 90’s decades. Known as “the composer for the famous”, mainly in the 80’s he launched bands and solists to the charts’first places, due to his magnificent compositions. Lengendary bands like Kiss, Aerosmith, Scorpions, and solo artists such as Bon Jovi ,Cher, Joan Jett, Bonnie Tyler, Alice Cooper, etc, booked Desmond Child’s services to re-launch their musical carrers and sell millions of records again. We can’t understand the 80’s Hard Rock without the master Desmond Child’s figure: “Thanks for all the good music you wrote”.

DESMOND CHILD- More Than A Hit

1. KISS – I Was Made For Lovin’ You

2. ROBIN BECK – Hide Your Heart

3. JOAN JETT- I Hate Myself For Loving You

4. AEROSMITH – Crazy

5. DREAM THEATER – You Not Me Dream

6. CHER – We All Sleep Alone

7. BON JOVI – Livin’ On The Prayer

8. BONFIRE – The Price Of Lovin’ You

9. DESMOND CHILD – Discipline

10. SCORPIONS – The Game Of Life

11. MICHAEL BOLTON – How Can We Be Lovers

12. PAUL STANLEY – All About You

13. BONNIE TAYLER – If You Were A Woman And I Was A Men

14. ALICE COOPER – Poison