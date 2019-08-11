El Micro Ondas Original & copy 1030

Cerramos la temporada 18/19 del Micro Ondas, con un programa dedicado a “Original y copia” Edición 1030) curiosas y particulares versiones junto al tema original , de géneros representativos del programa ( Country, Soul, Heavy Metal, AOR…) escuchamos a:

1- SEX PISTOLDS- Rock around the clock.

2- SONY DAE & HIS KNIGHTS- Rock around the clock.

3- RAY CHARLES- Tke home country roads.

4- JHON DENVER- Take me home country roads.

5- JEFF BECK- Superticion.

6- STEVIE WONDER- Superticion.

7- SURVIVOR- The eye of the tiger.

8- 2CELLOS- The eye of the tiger.

9- JOAN BAEZ – Diamond & rust.

10 JUDAS PRIEST- ” ”

11- THE CARDIGANS- The boys are back in twon.

12- THIN LIZZY – ” ” ”

13- GIGANT – Stay.

PERFECT PLAN- ”

Disfruta del verano regresamos en septiembre…

