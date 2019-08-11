El Micro Ondas Original & copy 1030

Publicado el por

Cerramos la temporada 18/19 del Micro Ondas, con un programa dedicado a “Original y copia” Edición 1030) curiosas y particulares versiones junto al tema original , de géneros representativos del programa ( Country, Soul, Heavy Metal, AOR…) escuchamos a:
1- SEX PISTOLDS- Rock around the clock.
2- SONY DAE & HIS KNIGHTS- Rock around the clock.
3- RAY CHARLES- Tke home country roads.
4- JHON DENVER- Take me home country roads.
5- JEFF BECK- Superticion.
6- STEVIE WONDER- Superticion.
7- SURVIVOR- The eye of the tiger.
8- 2CELLOS- The eye of the tiger.
9- JOAN BAEZ – Diamond & rust.
10 JUDAS PRIEST- ” ”
11- THE CARDIGANS- The boys are back in twon.
12- THIN LIZZY – ” ” ”
13- GIGANT – Stay.
PERFECT PLAN- ”
Disfruta del verano regresamos en septiembre…

Responder

Introduce tus datos o haz clic en un icono para iniciar sesión:

Gravatar
Logo de WordPress.com

Estás comentando usando tu cuenta de WordPress.com. Cerrar sesión /  Cambiar )

Google photo

Estás comentando usando tu cuenta de Google. Cerrar sesión /  Cambiar )

Imagen de Twitter

Estás comentando usando tu cuenta de Twitter. Cerrar sesión /  Cambiar )

Foto de Facebook

Estás comentando usando tu cuenta de Facebook. Cerrar sesión /  Cambiar )

Cancelar

Conectando a %s