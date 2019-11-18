El Micro Ondas Lost Stars 2010 -2012 Edición 1040

En la edición 1040, arrancamos una serie dedicada a homenajear a los artistas más destacados que nos han dejado desde 2010 a 2019, en este primer capítulo comenzamos en el año 2010 hasta 2012 y escuchamos a:
1 – Dio – We Rock
2 – E.L.O. – Roll over Beethoven
3 – Gotthard – Standing in the light
4 – Enrique Morente – Manhathan
5 – Stealer wheel – Stuck in the middle whit you
6 – Amy winehouse – Back to black
7 – Warrant – Machine gun
8 – Manowar – Carry on
9 – Gary Moore – Once in a life time
10 – The Monkeys – The last train to Clarksire
11 – Louisiana Red – Sweet blood call
12 – Roxy Music – Remake remodel
13 – Donna Summer – Last dance
14 – The Dubliners – Spanish Lady.
