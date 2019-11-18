El Micro Ondas Lost Stars 2010 -2012 Edición 1040

En la edición 1040, arrancamos una serie dedicada a homenajear a los artistas más destacados que nos han dejado desde 2010 a 2019, en este primer capítulo comenzamos en el año 2010 hasta 2012 y escuchamos a:

1 – Dio – We Rock

2 – E.L.O. – Roll over Beethoven

3 – Gotthard – Standing in the light

4 – Enrique Morente – Manhathan

5 – Stealer wheel – Stuck in the middle whit you

6 – Amy winehouse – Back to black

7 – Warrant – Machine gun

8 – Manowar – Carry on

9 – Gary Moore – Once in a life time

10 – The Monkeys – The last train to Clarksire

11 – Louisiana Red – Sweet blood call

12 – Roxy Music – Remake remodel

13 – Donna Summer – Last dance

14 – The Dubliners – Spanish Lady.

Déjanos tú comentario, y si te gusta comparte gracias por la escucha.

https://www.ivoox.com/micro-ondas-lost-stars-2010-2012-edicion_md_44426220_wp_1.mp3

