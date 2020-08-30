Descripción de EL Micro Ondas Europe Rock Invasion 1068

Arrancamos la vigésimo cuarta temporada del Micro Ondas con la edición 1068, una jornada marcada por las bandas que llegan desde el viejo continente, con sonidos fundamentalmente centrados en el Hard & Melodic Rock.

1 – Newman “Worth Dying For- Inglaterra

2 – First Night – First Night – Estonia

3 – Outloud – “I Am The One – Grecia

4 – Stardust – Shine – Hungría

5 – Viana – Heart of stone – Italia

6 – Krokus – Ready to burn – Suiza

7 – PINK Cream 69 – Keep Your Eye On The Twisted Alemania

8 – Vandenberg – All The Way – Holanda

9 – Yngwie J. Malmsteen – Black Star – Suecia

10 – Battle Beast – Black Ninja – Finlandia

11 – Strangerways – Empty Streets

12 – Thin Lizzy – Do anythings do want to – Irlanda

13 – Gluecifer – I Got a War – Noruega

14 – 91 Suite – Starting all over – España.

Disfruta del mejor Hard Rock Europeo de todos los tiempos y si te gusta comparte, gracias por estar ahí, Rock On!

