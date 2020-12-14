El Micro Ondas Covers 1079

En esta nueva edición del Micro Ondas tenemos un montón de versiones de temas clásicos del Rock, Enjoy!

1 – Spiderbait black betty

2 – Megadeth – Anarchy In The UK

3 – Krokus- Born to be wild

4 – Gotthard – Eye of the tiger

5 – Steel Panther – Don’t Stop Believin

6 – Head East – Since You Been Gone

7 – Eric Clapton – I Shot The Sheriff

8 – Toto – House of the Rising Sun

9 – Sunstorm – Gina

10 – Pearl Jam – Keep on rockin in the free world

11 – Led Zeppelin – When The Levee Breaks

12 – Phil Collins – You Can’t Hurry Love

13 – KISS Rock and Roll Radio

https://www.ivoox.com/micro-ondas-covers-1079_md_62326770_wp_1.mp3 Ir a descargar