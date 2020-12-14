En esta nueva edición del Micro Ondas tenemos un montón de versiones de temas clásicos del Rock, Enjoy!
1 – Spiderbait black betty
2 – Megadeth – Anarchy In The UK
3 – Krokus- Born to be wild
4 – Gotthard – Eye of the tiger
5 – Steel Panther – Don’t Stop Believin
6 – Head East – Since You Been Gone
7 – Eric Clapton – I Shot The Sheriff
8 – Toto – House of the Rising Sun
9 – Sunstorm – Gina
10 – Pearl Jam – Keep on rockin in the free world
11 – Led Zeppelin – When The Levee Breaks
12 – Phil Collins – You Can’t Hurry Love
13 – KISS Rock and Roll Radio
Suscríbete al canal y si te gusta comparte, gracias por estar ahí.
El Micro Ondas Covers 1079
En esta nueva edición del Micro Ondas tenemos un montón de versiones de temas clásicos del Rock, Enjoy!