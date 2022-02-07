El Micro Ondas Radio Show Runaway Songs1110

  • En esta edición tenemos como protagonistas canciones para la huida, Runaway Songs y escuchamos
  • Tracklist:
  • 1.- LIONVILLE – Runaway
  • 2.- HOUSTON – Runaway
  • 3.- BROTHER FIRETRIBE – Runaways.
  • 4.- LITA FORD – Living A Like Runaway.
  • 5.- TOTO – Runaway (Live).
  • 6.- THE DEFIANTS – Runaway.
  • 7.- SURVIVOR – Runaway Light.
  • 💎 El Ojo Del Tigre💎
  • 8.- CHAMPLIN WILLIAMS FRIESTEDT – Runaway.
  • 9.- SLADE – Run Runaway.
  • 10.- STARTDUST – Runaway.
  • 11.- RECKLESS LOVE – Runaway Love.
  • 12.- BON JOVI – Runaway.
  • 13.- BONNIE RAITT – Runaway
  • Si te gusta comparte, gracias por estar ahí.
