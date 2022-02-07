El Micro Ondas Radio Show Runaway Songs1110

- En esta edición tenemos como protagonistas canciones para la huida, Runaway Songs y escuchamos
- Tracklist:
- 1.- LIONVILLE – Runaway
- 2.- HOUSTON – Runaway
- 3.- BROTHER FIRETRIBE – Runaways.
- 4.- LITA FORD – Living A Like Runaway.
- 5.- TOTO – Runaway (Live).
- 6.- THE DEFIANTS – Runaway.
- 7.- SURVIVOR – Runaway Light.
- 💎 El Ojo Del Tigre💎
- 8.- CHAMPLIN WILLIAMS FRIESTEDT – Runaway.
- 9.- SLADE – Run Runaway.
- 10.- STARTDUST – Runaway.
- 11.- RECKLESS LOVE – Runaway Love.
- 12.- BON JOVI – Runaway.
- 13.- BONNIE RAITT – Runaway
