El Micro Ondas Radio Show Rock and Roll Songs 1112

Publicado el por
  • En esta edición 1112 del Micro Ondas Radio Show , tenemos una cuidada selección musical dedicada a las Rock and Roll Songs
  • 1 . ALARMA . Estas preparado para el Rock and Roll
  • 2. RAINBOW . Long Live Rock ‘N’ Roll
  • 3 . DIO . Rock and roll children
  • 4 . BAD COMPANY . Rock n Roll Fantasy
  • 5 . LED ZEPPELIN . Rock And Roll
  • 6 . WHITESNIKE . Rock and Roll woman
  • 7 . PICTURE . Get Me Rock And Roll
  • 8 . KISS . God Gave Rock And Roll To You
  • 9 . ERIC CLAPTON . I’ve Got A Rock N’roll Heart
  • 10 . DR FEELGOOD . The Blues Had A Baby And They Named It Rock ‘n Roll
  • 11 . JHONNY WINTER . Rock And Roll, Hoochie Koo
  • 12 . MOTORHEAD . Rock n’ Roll
  • 13 . OZZY OSBOURNE . Rock and Roll rebel
  • 14 . RAMONES . do you remember rock and roll radio
  • Disfruta de estos grandes temas de la historia del Rock and Roll si te gusta danos like y comparte, gracias por estar ahí.
  • Ir a descargar

