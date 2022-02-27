El Micro Ondas Radio Show Rock and Roll Songs 1112

- En esta edición 1112 del Micro Ondas Radio Show , tenemos una cuidada selección musical dedicada a las Rock and Roll Songs
- 1 . ALARMA . Estas preparado para el Rock and Roll
- 2. RAINBOW . Long Live Rock ‘N’ Roll
- 3 . DIO . Rock and roll children
- 4 . BAD COMPANY . Rock n Roll Fantasy
- 5 . LED ZEPPELIN . Rock And Roll
- 6 . WHITESNIKE . Rock and Roll woman
- 7 . PICTURE . Get Me Rock And Roll
- 8 . KISS . God Gave Rock And Roll To You
- 9 . ERIC CLAPTON . I’ve Got A Rock N’roll Heart
- 10 . DR FEELGOOD . The Blues Had A Baby And They Named It Rock ‘n Roll
- 11 . JHONNY WINTER . Rock And Roll, Hoochie Koo
- 12 . MOTORHEAD . Rock n’ Roll
- 13 . OZZY OSBOURNE . Rock and Roll rebel
- 14 . RAMONES . do you remember rock and roll radio
- Disfruta de estos grandes temas de la historia del Rock and Roll si te gusta danos like y comparte, gracias por estar ahí.
