El micro Ondas Duets & Collaborations 1022

En esta edición 1022 de el Micro Ondas, tenemos un programa dedicado a los grandes duetos y colaboraciones del Rock en sus diferentes vertientes, y escuchamos a:

1. Kimball & Jamison – Can’ t Wait For Love

2. Phil Collins & P. Bailey – Easy Lover

3. Gary Moore & Phill Lynott- Out In The Fields

4. Queen & David Bowie – Under Pressure

5. Bruce Springsteen & Sting – The River

6. Doro & UDO – Breaking The Law

7. Meat Loaf & Cher – Dead Ringer for Love

8. Carlos Santana & Bad boi – Mary J Blige – My Man

9. Jimi Jamison & Lisa Frazier – Empires

10. Skid Row & Rob Halford – Delivering The Goods

11. Paul Stanley & Desmond Child – Shocker

12. Rolling Stones & AC-DC – Rock Me Baby

13. Bonnie Raitt & John Lee Hoocker – I’m In The Moo

14. Houston & Esther Asterhaid – Truth Slips Dale al Play y disfruta de llos grandes Duetos de Rock… https://www.ivoox.com/micro-ondas-duets-amp-collaborations-1022_md_36860766_wp_1.mp3