Descripción de El micro Ondas Duets & Collaborations 1022
En esta edición 1022 de el Micro Ondas, tenemos un programa dedicado a los grandes duetos y colaboraciones del Rock en sus diferentes vertientes, y escuchamos a:
1. Kimball & Jamison – Can’ t Wait For Love
2. Phil Collins & P. Bailey – Easy Lover
3. Gary Moore & Phill Lynott- Out In The Fields
4. Queen & David Bowie – Under Pressure
5. Bruce Springsteen & Sting – The River
6. Doro & UDO – Breaking The Law
7. Meat Loaf & Cher – Dead Ringer for Love
8. Carlos Santana & Bad boi – Mary J Blige – My Man
9. Jimi Jamison & Lisa Frazier – Empires
10. Skid Row & Rob Halford – Delivering The Goods
11. Paul Stanley & Desmond Child – Shocker
12. Rolling Stones & AC-DC – Rock Me Baby
13. Bonnie Raitt & John Lee Hoocker – I’m In The Moo
14. Houston & Esther Asterhaid – Truth Slips
Dale al Play y disfruta de llos grandes Duetos de Rock…