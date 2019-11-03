El Micro Ondas Especial “Halloween” 1038

En esta edición 1038 de tú Radio Show favorito, tenemos un terrorífico menú musical para celebrar “Halloween”

1- Mike Oldfield – Tubular Bells

2- Marilyn Manson -This is Halloween

3- Alice Cooper – Welcome to nightmare

4 – Steve lukather – Welcome to nightmare (Cover )

5 – Halloween – I want out

6 – Vinnie Vicent Invasion- Love kills

7 – Talking Head – Psico killer

8 – Black Sabbath – Black Sabbath

9 – Rolling Stones – Sympathy for the devil

10 – lou Reed – Halloween parade

11 – Blue Oyster Cult – Dont Fear ( the Reaper )

12 – Rob Zombie – Living dead girld

13 – Siniestro Total – Bailare sobre tú tumba

14 – Alaska 6 Dinarama – Mi novio es un zombie

Disfruta de esta gran colección de terroríficas canciones para celebrar “Halloween”… y si te gusta comparte!!