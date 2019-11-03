En esta edición 1038 de tú Radio Show favorito, tenemos un terrorífico menú musical para celebrar “Halloween”
1- Mike Oldfield – Tubular Bells
2- Marilyn Manson -This is Halloween
3- Alice Cooper – Welcome to nightmare
4 – Steve lukather – Welcome to nightmare (Cover )
5 – Halloween – I want out
6 – Vinnie Vicent Invasion- Love kills
7 – Talking Head – Psico killer
8 – Black Sabbath – Black Sabbath
9 – Rolling Stones – Sympathy for the devil
10 – lou Reed – Halloween parade
11 – Blue Oyster Cult – Dont Fear ( the Reaper )
12 – Rob Zombie – Living dead girld
13 – Siniestro Total – Bailare sobre tú tumba
14 – Alaska 6 Dinarama – Mi novio es un zombie
Disfruta de esta gran colección de terroríficas canciones para celebrar “Halloween”… y si te gusta comparte!!
El Micro Ondas Especial “Halloween” 1038
