El Micro Ondas Swedish Rock Part II

En esta edición 1048 de el Micro Ondas realizamos un especial dedicado a completar el anterior con bandas y artistas Suecos, y escuchamos a:

1- Creye – Straight to the top

2 – Roulette – Keep on dreaming

3 – John Norum – Distan voices

4 – Joe Tempest – We come alive

5 – Easy Action – Code to you heart

6 – House of shakira – Method of madnes

7 – Houston – Truth slips

8 – Radioctive – Easy´s gettin harder

9 – Gathering of kings -Forever and day

10 – Humanimal – Again to be found

11 – Bam bam boys -Susanne

12 – The Poodles – Night of pasion

13 – Humanimal – Again to be found

14 – Kharma – Don´t close your eyes

Disfruta del mejor Rock Sueco de todos los tiempos en Swedhis Rock Invasion Part II, y si te gusta dale “Like” y comparte

