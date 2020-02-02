El Micro Ondas Swedish Rock Part II

En esta edición 1048 de el Micro Ondas  realizamos un especial dedicado a completar el anterior con bandas y artistas Suecos, y escuchamos a:
1- Creye – Straight to the top
2 – Roulette – Keep on dreaming
3 – John Norum – Distan voices
4 – Joe Tempest – We come alive
5 – Easy Action – Code to you heart
6 – House of shakira – Method of madnes
7 – Houston – Truth slips
8 – Radioctive – Easy´s gettin harder
9 – Gathering of kings -Forever and day
10 – Humanimal – Again to be found
11 – Bam bam boys -Susanne
12 – The Poodles – Night of pasion
14 – Kharma – Don´t close your eyes
Disfruta del mejor Rock Sueco de todos los tiempos en Swedhis Rock Invasion Part II, y si te gusta dale “Like” y comparte

