El Micro Ondas Rock Love Songs Edition 1050

En esta edición 1050 de el Micro Ondas celebramos el día de San Valentín, con una cuidada selección musical de canciones de amor con mucho ritmo y escuchamos a:

1 – Triumph – Follow your heart

2 – Harem Scarem – Hard to love

3 – Journey – The party is over ( Hopelessly in love)

4 – AC/DC – Little lover

5 – Judas Priest – Hot for love

6 – Kiss – I stole your love

7 – Toto – Lovers in the night

8 – Deep Purple – Love don´t mean a thing

9 – Ten Years After – Love like a man

10 – Steve Miller Band – Gangster of love

11 – Huey Lewis and the News – Power of love

12 – The Cure – Lovesong

13 – Marc Quee – Queen of the night

14 – Sangre Azul – Cien años de amor

Disfrutas de estas ” Rock Love Songs” y si te gusta dejanos un “Like” y comparte, gracias por la escucha, Rock On!