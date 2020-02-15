En esta edición 1050 de el Micro Ondas celebramos el día de San Valentín, con una cuidada selección musical de canciones de amor con mucho ritmo y escuchamos a:
1 – Triumph – Follow your heart
2 – Harem Scarem – Hard to love
3 – Journey – The party is over ( Hopelessly in love)
4 – AC/DC – Little lover
5 – Judas Priest – Hot for love
6 – Kiss – I stole your love
7 – Toto – Lovers in the night
8 – Deep Purple – Love don´t mean a thing
9 – Ten Years After – Love like a man
10 – Steve Miller Band – Gangster of love
11 – Huey Lewis and the News – Power of love
12 – The Cure – Lovesong
13 – Marc Quee – Queen of the night
14 – Sangre Azul – Cien años de amor
Disfrutas de estas ” Rock Love Songs” y si te gusta dejanos un “Like” y comparte, gracias por la escucha, Rock On!
El Micro Ondas Rock Love Songs Edition 1050
