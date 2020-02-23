El Micro Ondas Legend of A.O.R. Edition 1051 Foreigner, Journey, Survivor, Toto

La edición 1051 de el Micro Ondas gira en torno a 4 formaciones fundamentales en el desarrollo del del A.O.R. bandas como Foreigner, Journey Survivor, Toto.

1 – FOREIGNER – Double vision

2 – ” – Urgent

3 – ” – Say you will

4 – ” – Prisioner of love

5 – JOURNEY – Hustler

6 – ” – Don´t stop believen

7 – ” – Edge of the blade

8 – ” – Positive touch

9 – SURVIVOR – Poor man´s son

10 – ” – Eye of the tiger

11 – ” – Is this love – ” – Didn´t know it was love

13 – TOTO – Rockmaker

14 – ” – You got me

15 – ” – Mr Sun

16 – ” – Devil tower

Disfruta de estas cuatro grandes bandas del sonido A.O.R. de todos los tiempos

