La edición 1051 de el Micro Ondas gira en torno a 4 formaciones fundamentales en el desarrollo del del A.O.R. bandas como Foreigner, Journey Survivor, Toto.
1 – FOREIGNER – Double vision
2 – ” – Urgent
3 – ” – Say you will
4 – ” – Prisioner of love
5 – JOURNEY – Hustler
6 – ” – Don´t stop believen
7 – ” – Edge of the blade
8 – ” – Positive touch
9 – SURVIVOR – Poor man´s son
10 – ” – Eye of the tiger
11 – ” – Is this love – ” – Didn´t know it was love
13 – TOTO – Rockmaker
14 – ” – You got me
15 – ” – Mr Sun
16 – ” – Devil tower
Disfruta de estas cuatro grandes bandas del sonido A.O.R. de todos los tiempos
El Micro Ondas Legend of A.O.R. Edition 1051 Foreigner, Journey, Survivor, Toto
