EL Micro Ondas A,B,C…InRock 1064

Descripción de EL Micro Ondas A,B,C…In Rock 1064

En esta edición 1064 de el Micro Ondas Titulada “A,B,C…In Rock” Pinchamos bandas que empiezan con su inicial desde la letra “A” a la “N” y escuchamos a:
1 – Asia – only time will tell
2 – Bad Company – Live for the music
3 – Camel – Freefall
4 – Deep Purple – Hard Lovin’ Woman
5 – Europe – All Or Nothing
6 – Foghat – Stone Blue
7 – Giant – Promise Land
8 – Harem Scarem – Sentimental boulevard
9 – Impellitteri – End of the World
10 – Judas Priest – Some Heads Are Gonna Roll
11 – Kansas – Stand beside me
12 – Led Zeppelin – Over the hills and far away
13 – Marillion – Kayleigh
14 – Niagara – Now or never
