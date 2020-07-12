EL Micro Ondas A,B,C…InRock 1064

En esta edición 1064 de el Micro Ondas Titulada “A,B,C…In Rock” Pinchamos bandas que empiezan con su inicial desde la letra “A” a la “N” y escuchamos a:

1 – Asia – only time will tell

2 – Bad Company – Live for the music

3 – Camel – Freefall

4 – Deep Purple – Hard Lovin’ Woman

5 – Europe – All Or Nothing

6 – Foghat – Stone Blue

7 – Giant – Promise Land

8 – Harem Scarem – Sentimental boulevard

9 – Impellitteri – End of the World

10 – Judas Priest – Some Heads Are Gonna Roll

11 – Kansas – Stand beside me

12 – Led Zeppelin – Over the hills and far away

13 – Marillion – Kayleigh

14 – Niagara – Now or never

