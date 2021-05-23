El Micro Ondas Big Songs of A.O.R. 1095

En esta edición 1095 del Micro Ondas Radio Show repasamos algunas de las grandes melodías del A.O.R. Y el Hard Rock más melódico, con canciones de ayer y de hoy…

1 . First Night . Talk to me.

2 . Work of art . Why do I.

3 . Garbo Talks . Only love.

4 . Van Stephenson . Fist full of heat.

5 . Giuffria . Radio.

6 . Retroxx . When the night call.

7 . Bryan Dallas . This love.

8 . PerfectPlan . Better walk alone.

9 . Steeplechase . Hard to believe.

10 . Beau Geste . Running from you heart.

11 . Shooting Star . Summer Sun.

12 . House of lords . Chemikal rush.

13 . Gathering of king . Moonlight.

14 . Robin Beck – You Can’t Fight Love .

Si te ha gustado te puedes suscribir al canal para no perderte nada, comparte no seas egoísta y gracias por estar ahí.

https://www.ivoox.com/micro-ondas-big-songs-of-a-o-r-1095_md_70407691_wp_1.mp3 Ir a descargar