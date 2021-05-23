En esta edición 1095 del Micro Ondas Radio Show repasamos algunas de las grandes melodías del A.O.R. Y el Hard Rock más melódico, con canciones de ayer y de hoy…
1 . First Night . Talk to me.
2 . Work of art . Why do I.
3 . Garbo Talks . Only love.
4 . Van Stephenson . Fist full of heat.
5 . Giuffria . Radio.
6 . Retroxx . When the night call.
7 . Bryan Dallas . This love.
8 . PerfectPlan . Better walk alone.
9 . Steeplechase . Hard to believe.
10 . Beau Geste . Running from you heart.
11 . Shooting Star . Summer Sun.
12 . House of lords . Chemikal rush.
13 . Gathering of king . Moonlight.
14 . Robin Beck – You Can’t Fight Love .
El Micro Ondas Big Songs of A.O.R. 1095
