Descripción de El Micro Ondas Radio Show The First Album 1097

En esta edición1097 del Micro Ondas Radio Show, nos fijamos en los primeros álbumes de grandes bandas del Hard and Melodic como.
1 . Streets – If Love Should Go.
2 . Boston . Peace of mind.
3 . Foreigner . Feels like the first time.
4 . The Storm .I want you back.
5 . Hooneymoon Suite . Burning in love.
6 . J.L. Turner . On the run.
7 . FM . Hot wired.
8 . Gotthard . Standing in the light.
9 . Fair Warning . Heat emotion.
10 . Aviator . Front the line.
11 . Crystal Ball . Law down the law.
12 . Pretty Maids . Back to back.
13 . Mr Big . Adicted to that rush.
14 . Survivor . Let it be now.
15 . Find Me .
