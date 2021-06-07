Descripción de El Micro Ondas Radio Show The First Album 1097

Publicado el por

En esta edición1097 del Micro Ondas Radio Show, nos fijamos en los primeros álbumes de grandes bandas del Hard and Melodic como.
1 . Streets – If Love Should Go.
2 . Boston . Peace of mind.
3 . Foreigner . Feels like the first time.
4 . The Storm .I want you back.
5 . Hooneymoon Suite . Burning in love.
6 . J.L. Turner . On the run.
7 . FM . Hot wired.
8 . Gotthard . Standing in the light.
9 . Fair Warning . Heat emotion.
10 . Aviator . Front the line.
11 . Crystal Ball . Law down the law.
12 . Pretty Maids . Back to back.
13 . Mr Big . Adicted to that rush.
14 . Survivor . Let it be now.
15 . Find Me .
Si te gusta comparte y suscríbete, gracias por estar ahí, bye.

Ir a descargar

Responder

Introduce tus datos o haz clic en un icono para iniciar sesión:

Gravatar
Logo de WordPress.com

Estás comentando usando tu cuenta de WordPress.com. Cerrar sesión /  Cambiar )

Google photo

Estás comentando usando tu cuenta de Google. Cerrar sesión /  Cambiar )

Imagen de Twitter

Estás comentando usando tu cuenta de Twitter. Cerrar sesión /  Cambiar )

Foto de Facebook

Estás comentando usando tu cuenta de Facebook. Cerrar sesión /  Cambiar )

Cancelar

Conectando a %s