Descripción de El Micro Ondas Radio Show Rhythm and Rock 1099

La edición 1099 del Micro Ondas Radio Show, esta marcada por los sonidos de Rhytm and Blues y el Rock, si nos acompañas podrás escuchar la música de…

1 . Eric Clapton – Ain’t Going Down.

2 . Delanney & bonnie & Duane Allman – Living On The Open Road.

3 . Creedence Clearwater Revival: Run Through The Jungle.

4 . Steve Miller Band – Jet Airliner.

5 . Canned Heat – Looking For The Party.

6 . J. J. Cale – Mama Don’t.

7 . Lynyrd Skynyrd-Jacksonville Kid.

8 . ZZ Top . Doubleback.

9 . Fleetwood Mac – My Baby’s Good To Me .

10 . Little Feat – Hamburger Midnight.

11 . Ronnie Hawkins – Down In The Alley.

12 . The yardbirds – I’m A Man.

13 . Steely Dan – Reelin’ in the years.

14 . Eric Clapton- Rita Mae.

Déjanos tú comentario y si te gusta comparte, gracias por estar ahí, bye.

