Descripción de El Micro Ondas Radio Show Rhythm and Rock 1099
La edición 1099 del Micro Ondas Radio Show, esta marcada por los sonidos de Rhytm and Blues y el Rock, si nos acompañas podrás escuchar la música de…
1 . Eric Clapton – Ain’t Going Down.
2 . Delanney & bonnie & Duane Allman – Living On The Open Road.
3 . Creedence Clearwater Revival: Run Through The Jungle.
4 . Steve Miller Band – Jet Airliner.
5 . Canned Heat – Looking For The Party.
6 . J. J. Cale – Mama Don’t.
7 . Lynyrd Skynyrd-Jacksonville Kid.
8 . ZZ Top . Doubleback.
9 . Fleetwood Mac – My Baby’s Good To Me .
10 . Little Feat – Hamburger Midnight.
11 . Ronnie Hawkins – Down In The Alley.
12 . The yardbirds – I’m A Man.
13 . Steely Dan – Reelin’ in the years.
14 . Eric Clapton- Rita Mae.
