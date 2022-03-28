EL Micro Ondas Radio Show Diamonds of AOR1113

EL Micro Ondas Radio Show en su edición 1113 presenta Diamonds of AOR, disfruta de esta cuidada selección musical, y si te gusta comparte.

1 . Wildness . Cold words.

2 . Midnight Danger – Out in the City Lights

3 . House Of Lords – «Chemical Rush

4 . James Christian – Heaven is a Place in Hell

5 . Stan Meissner – Heart Of Fire

6 . Triumph – Follow Your Heart

7 . Rob Moratti . Triumph – Follow Your Heart

8 . The Kick – Do You Know The Feeling.

9 . Brother Firetribe – I Salute.

10 . Pride of lions . Heart of the warrior.

11 . Houston – She is the Night.

12 . First Signal – «Minute Of Your Time.

13 . The Storm – You Keep Me Waiting.

14 . Silent Tiger – Tearing Me Apart.

Gracias por estar ahí. Rock On.

https://www.ivoox.com/micro-ondas-radio-show-diamonds-of-aor1113_md_84678629_wp_1.mp3 Ir a descargar