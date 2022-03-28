EL Micro Ondas Radio Show Diamonds of AOR1113

EL Micro Ondas Radio Show en su edición 1113 presenta Diamonds of AOR, disfruta de esta cuidada selección musical, y si te gusta comparte.
1 . Wildness . Cold words.
2 . Midnight Danger – Out in the City Lights
3 . House Of Lords – «Chemical Rush
4 . James Christian – Heaven is a Place in Hell
5 . Stan Meissner – Heart Of Fire
6 . Triumph – Follow Your Heart
7 . Rob Moratti . Triumph – Follow Your Heart
8 . The Kick – Do You Know The Feeling.
9 . Brother Firetribe – I Salute.
10 . Pride of lions . Heart of the warrior.
11 . Houston – She is the Night.
12 . First Signal – «Minute Of Your Time.
13 . The Storm – You Keep Me Waiting.
14 . Silent Tiger – Tearing Me Apart.
Gracias por estar ahí. Rock On.